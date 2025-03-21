Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 147.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,114 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,077,000 after acquiring an additional 34,156 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chord Energy by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in Chord Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 92,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chord Energy by 22.7% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 52,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target (down from $208.00) on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup cut Chord Energy to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Chord Energy from $192.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.62.

Chord Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Chord Energy stock opened at $110.79 on Friday. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $99.40 and a twelve month high of $190.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.62%.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

