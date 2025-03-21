Ciovacco Capital Management LLC Sells 292 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,802,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 370,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $205.06 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $191.34 and a 52 week high of $244.98. The firm has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.76.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

