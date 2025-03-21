Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Shares Up 10.7% – Here’s Why

Clontarf Energy plc (LON:CLON – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 55,446,758 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 66,771,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Clontarf Energy Stock Up 10.7 %

The company has a market cap of £2.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.04.

About Clontarf Energy

Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and other related activities. It holds 60% interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana. The company also focuses on exploring and developing Bolivian salt-lakes.

