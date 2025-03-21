Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,821 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,364 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Prospera Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 9,122 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,003,000. Payden & Rygel boosted its position in Comcast by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 29,570 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in Comcast by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 286,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $36.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.10. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

