Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC Buys 648 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF comprises 0.5% of Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period.

XSMO opened at $62.29 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.28 and a 200-day moving average of $67.13.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

