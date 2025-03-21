Cormark Upgrades Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) to “Moderate Buy”

Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cormark to a “moderate buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Bonterra Resources Stock Down 2.2 %

BTR opened at C$0.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$37.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.76. Bonterra Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.19 and a 52-week high of C$0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.24.

Get Bonterra Resources alerts:

About Bonterra Resources

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.