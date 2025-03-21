Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 721,900 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the February 13th total of 836,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Price Performance

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.04. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $41.44.

Get Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta alerts:

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($1.10). Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 88.52%. The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Institutional Trading of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTMX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 442,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 34,620 shares during the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

(Get Free Report)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.