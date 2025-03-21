CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Position Raised by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 88.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. Baird R W lowered CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.51.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total value of $1,973,377.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,536,731.71. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 17,120 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.13, for a total value of $7,329,585.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 780,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,194,852.96. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,319,124 over the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRWD opened at $369.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.47 billion, a PE ratio of 723.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $455.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $386.27 and its 200 day moving average is $343.52.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

