Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.06, but opened at $27.31. Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF shares last traded at $28.06, with a volume of 1,311,520 shares traded.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $924.73 million and a PE ratio of -172.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average of $51.36.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $14.4276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF’s payout ratio is -8,482.35%.

About Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF

The Defiance Daily Target 2x Long MSTR ETF (MSTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of the MicroStrategy Incorporated (NYSE: MSTR), less fees and expenses. MSTX was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

