Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Receives $5.35 Average PT from Analysts

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.35.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $2.79 on Friday. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $315.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 142.38%. The firm had revenue of $62.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Irenic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 7,003,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,783,000 after acquiring an additional 590,009 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,053,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,813 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 23,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,399,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 317,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 39,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

