Develop North (LON:DVNO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Develop North (LON:DVNO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 5 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Develop North had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 59.58%.

Develop North Stock Performance

Shares of LON DVNO traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 70 ($0.91). 79 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,961. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.16. Develop North has a 52 week low of GBX 68 ($0.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 86 ($1.12). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 74.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 76.38.

Develop North Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Develop North’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.54%.

Develop North Company Profile

Develop North PLC, an investment company, provides a portfolio of fixed rate loans primarily secured over land and/or property in the United Kingdom. The company also invests in financial assets comprising loans. It makes investments primarily through senior secured loans; and other loans, such as bridging loans, selected loan financings, subordinated loans, and other debt instruments.

