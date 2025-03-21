Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.09, but opened at $31.00. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $30.76, with a volume of 3,067,549 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 3.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.75.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 402.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.