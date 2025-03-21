Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Stock Price Down 5.4% – Here’s Why

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.54. 1,314,695 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 961,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DHC

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 5.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.15.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $379.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.97 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHC. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 6,250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,375,000 after buying an additional 1,841,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,696,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,105,000 after purchasing an additional 29,062 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,134,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 187,208 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,060,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 89,415 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,845,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 427,400 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.