Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Acquires 1,106 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $19,663,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $82,930,522.08. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $180.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $159.11 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.