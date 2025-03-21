Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Acquires 62 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 6,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 375,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $145,935,000 after purchasing an additional 68,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in Home Depot by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.50.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $355.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $352.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $394.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.78.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

