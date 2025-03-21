Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2,111.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,699 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,220,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $715,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,897.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 48,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $49.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.71. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.55 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.