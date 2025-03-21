Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $562.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $478.25 and a 1 year high of $648.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $607.14 and a 200-day moving average of $605.77.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.