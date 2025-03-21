Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 538,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,568.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Payden & Rygel grew its stake in Amgen by 0.6% in the third quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 35,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in Amgen by 4.4% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 14,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $315.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $296.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.14.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP David M. Reese sold 25,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.44, for a total value of $7,679,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,240,533.68. This represents a 40.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total value of $483,802.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,228.70. The trade was a 18.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,341 shares of company stock valued at $20,644,335. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.04.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

