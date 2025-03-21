Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) PT Set at C$7.50 by Raymond James

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) has been given a C$7.50 target price by Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s current price.

EDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Ventum Financial set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.70.

Endeavour Silver Stock Down 3.7 %

About Endeavour Silver

Shares of TSE EDR traded down C$0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$6.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,747. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of C$2.85 and a 1 year high of C$7.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.

