Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.57 and last traded at $18.57. Approximately 1,642,821 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 14,448,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.55.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ET. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 7,586,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,621,000 after purchasing an additional 293,088 shares during the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 37,633 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 30.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 242,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 57,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 435.5% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 68,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 55,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

