Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March 21st (ACQ, ADBE, ADPT, AZO, CCU, CE, CRSP, DHR, EADSY, HLF)

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2025

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, March 21st:

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) was upgraded by analysts at Acumen Capital from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating. The firm currently has C$22.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$20.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4,192.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $3,500.00.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating. KeyCorp currently has $76.00 price target on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $260.00 price target on the stock.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.50.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

