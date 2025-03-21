Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March 21st (ACQ, ADBE, ADPT, AZO, CCU, CE, CRSP, DHR, EADSY, HLF)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, March 21st:

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) was upgraded by analysts at Acumen Capital from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating. The firm currently has C$22.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$20.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4,192.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $3,500.00.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating. KeyCorp currently has $76.00 price target on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $260.00 price target on the stock.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.50.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

