Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Stock Position Raised by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,892 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,033,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,535,000 after buying an additional 96,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,642,000 after buying an additional 118,927 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,138,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,336,000 after buying an additional 76,475 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,948,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,246,000 after buying an additional 469,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,872,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,866,000 after buying an additional 43,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPRT. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $406,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,817,663.90. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:EPRT opened at $32.03 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $34.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 6.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.51%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

