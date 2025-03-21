FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx updated its FY25 guidance to $18.00-18.60 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 18.000-18.600 EPS.

FedEx Stock Down 0.5 %

FDX stock opened at $246.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.11. The company has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $226.11 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. This represents a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $276.06 per share, for a total transaction of $91,927.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,927.98. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FedEx stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Raymond James cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $337.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $365.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FDX

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.