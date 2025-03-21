Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,181 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,029 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,637,301,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,229,000 after purchasing an additional 689,382 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,803,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,286,000 after purchasing an additional 51,613 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,921,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,576,000 after purchasing an additional 307,333 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $106.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.55. The company has a market cap of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

