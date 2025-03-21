Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Sells 481 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 122,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,479,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 59,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,286,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,676,000 after purchasing an additional 339,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $98.86 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.85 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.75 and its 200-day moving average is $98.55. The firm has a market cap of $125.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

