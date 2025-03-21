First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 26,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 33,352 shares.The stock last traded at $38.42 and had previously closed at $38.70.

First Community Bankshares Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.70. The firm has a market cap of $702.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.53.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 10.35%.

First Community Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of First Community Bankshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

