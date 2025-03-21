First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.5% per year over the last three years.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Trading Down 0.2 %

FCT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.18. 83,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,727. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.34.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

