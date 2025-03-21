GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) & California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) Head to Head Survey

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) and California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and California Beach Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEN Restaurant Group 0.39% 1.83% 0.37% California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and California Beach Restaurants”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEN Restaurant Group $208.38 million 0.98 $8.41 million $0.14 44.18 California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

GEN Restaurant Group has higher revenue and earnings than California Beach Restaurants.

10.2% of GEN Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.1% of GEN Restaurant Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.5% of California Beach Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

GEN Restaurant Group has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Beach Restaurants has a beta of 7.59, meaning that its stock price is 659% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for GEN Restaurant Group and California Beach Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEN Restaurant Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 California Beach Restaurants 0 0 0 0 0.00

GEN Restaurant Group presently has a consensus price target of $11.63, indicating a potential upside of 87.95%. Given GEN Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe GEN Restaurant Group is more favorable than California Beach Restaurants.

Summary

GEN Restaurant Group beats California Beach Restaurants on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

About California Beach Restaurants

California Beach Restaurants, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc., engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

