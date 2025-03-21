Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Announces Earnings Results

Gfinity (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (7.70) (($0.10)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Gfinity Stock Performance

LON GFIN remained flat at GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,493,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,160,906. Gfinity has a 12-month low of GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.13 ($0.00). The company has a market capitalization of £2.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gfinity news, insider David Halley acquired 24,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £1,440,000 ($1,867,219.92). Corporate insiders own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

Gfinity Company Profile

Gfinity (LON: GFIN) is a leading international esports business. Created by gamers for the world’s 2.2bn gamers, Gfinity has a unique understanding of this fast-growing global community.

It uses this expertise to provide both advisory services and to design, develop and deliver unparalleled experiences and winning strategies for game publishers, sports rights holders, commercial partners and media companies.

Gfinity connects its partners with the esports community in authentic and innovative ways.

