Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Releases Earnings Results

Gfinity (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (7.70) (($0.10)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Gfinity Stock Performance

Shares of Gfinity stock remained flat at GBX 0.08 ($0.00) on Friday. 17,493,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,160,906. Gfinity has a 52-week low of GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.13 ($0.00). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.05.

Insider Transactions at Gfinity

In related news, insider David Halley bought 24,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £1,440,000 ($1,867,219.92). Insiders own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

Gfinity Company Profile

Gfinity (LON: GFIN) is a leading international esports business. Created by gamers for the world’s 2.2bn gamers, Gfinity has a unique understanding of this fast-growing global community.

It uses this expertise to provide both advisory services and to design, develop and deliver unparalleled experiences and winning strategies for game publishers, sports rights holders, commercial partners and media companies.

Gfinity connects its partners with the esports community in authentic and innovative ways.

