Goodman Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Goodman Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 200.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares during the quarter. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,150,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,309,803,000 after acquiring an additional 262,526,108 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 212.3% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,110,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193,223 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,979,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,372 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,514,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,910,000 after buying an additional 3,014,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 3,720,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,107,000 after buying an additional 2,502,026 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

