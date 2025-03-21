Goodman Financial Corp Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

Goodman Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,192 shares during the quarter. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DCOR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000.

DCOR stock opened at $61.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.50. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.11. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.59.

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

