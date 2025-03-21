Goodman Financial Corp Invests $13.38 Million in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Goodman Financial Corp bought a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,000. Teleflex comprises about 2.9% of Goodman Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 190.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 16,600.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 184.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $139.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.11. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $128.55 and a 52-week high of $249.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $795.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.24 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TFX shares. Bank of America lowered Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $214.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $200.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.63.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

