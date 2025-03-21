Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.88, but opened at $7.12. Gray Television shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 101 shares.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.24.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter.
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.
