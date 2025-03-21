Growth Stocks To Watch Today – March 21st

Welltower, Prologis, BlackRock, Blackstone, and Novo Nordisk A/S are the five Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares in companies expected to grow at significantly faster rates than the market average, often driven by reinvestment in operations, innovation, and expansion rather than dividend payouts. These stocks tend to be found in emerging or high-growth industries, offering the potential for substantial capital appreciation, albeit with an increased level of risk and volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Welltower stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,328,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,142. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $158.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $94.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.44.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Prologis stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,950,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,779. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $100.82 and a fifty-two week high of $132.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $101.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.21.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $951.33. 312,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,629. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $980.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $987.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $745.55 and a 12-month high of $1,084.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.58. 1,918,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,254,558. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $115.82 and a 12-month high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NVO stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.79. 3,483,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,407,989. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $73.80 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74.

