Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 297,998 Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 297,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,022,000. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period.
Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of CGMU opened at $26.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.16. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $27.54.
Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend
About Capital Group Municipal Income ETF
The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report).
