Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC Takes $395,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Atmos Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $264.26 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $242.92 and a 12-month high of $317.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.91.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.