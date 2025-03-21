Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN) Short Interest Up 16.0% in February

Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 4,130,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAFN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Hafnia by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,754,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530,482 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Hafnia by 1,775.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,124,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,753 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Hafnia by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,395,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,627 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Hafnia during the 4th quarter worth about $4,376,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hafnia during the 4th quarter worth about $3,123,000.

Hafnia Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:HAFN opened at $4.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.67. Hafnia has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Hafnia Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.0294 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Hafnia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.28%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Hafnia from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

About Hafnia

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

