Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UDIV)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UDIV – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 122.3% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 200,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 110,060 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,134,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $840,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 38,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA UDIV opened at $44.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average of $45.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.89. Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 12 month low of $38.15 and a 12 month high of $47.90.

About Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index. The index is based on the Morningstar® US Target Market Exposure Index (Parent Index) and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

