Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Trading 3.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.46. 3,835,211 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 6,297,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hertz Global to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HTZ

Hertz Global Stock Performance

Hertz Global Company Profile

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.44.

(Get Free Report)

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.