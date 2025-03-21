HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) Insider Christine Chang Buys 7,961 Shares

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) insider Christine Chang bought 7,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $19,822.89. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 174,052 shares in the company, valued at $433,389.48. The trade was a 4.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

HF Foods Group Trading Up 21.2 %

Shares of HFFG opened at $3.55 on Friday. HF Foods Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $187.19 million, a PE ratio of -118.33 and a beta of 1.61.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. HF Foods Group had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $305.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.86 million. Research analysts forecast that HF Foods Group Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HFFG. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 291.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 42,217 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

