Holderness Investments Co. Buys 423 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 92,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 74,975 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 289,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 18,961 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.74.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $63.95 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.23.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.97%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

