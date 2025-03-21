Holderness Investments Co. Sells 815 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Holderness Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,679,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,609,679,000 after acquiring an additional 391,306 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,029,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,286,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,382,936,000 after purchasing an additional 487,892 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,060,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,664,998,000 after purchasing an additional 36,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,773,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,605,861,000 after purchasing an additional 124,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $180.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $159.11 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The company has a market capitalization of $164.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.82%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

