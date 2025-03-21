Horizon Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,584 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $106,658,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. InvesTrust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,357,000 after purchasing an additional 60,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 340,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,584,000 after purchasing an additional 55,664 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $120.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.03. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $109.12 and a one year high of $136.42.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.