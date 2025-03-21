Horizon Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,584 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $106,658,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. InvesTrust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,357,000 after purchasing an additional 60,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 340,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,584,000 after purchasing an additional 55,664 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $120.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.03. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $109.12 and a one year high of $136.42.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
