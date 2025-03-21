Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 107 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in TKO Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,151,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,985,000 after acquiring an additional 163,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in TKO Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,052,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,966,000 after acquiring an additional 192,602 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in TKO Group by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,704,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,892,000 after acquiring an additional 383,869 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in TKO Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,246,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TKO Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,931,000 after acquiring an additional 85,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TKO. Citigroup raised their price objective on TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on TKO Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

TKO Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE TKO opened at $150.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.88 and a twelve month high of $179.09. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.20 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.14 and its 200 day moving average is $137.82.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,600.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan Kraft bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.69 per share, with a total value of $492,415.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,215. This trade represents a 17.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $4,494,672.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,457,713.38. This represents a 30.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,921,383 shares of company stock valued at $304,417,051 and sold 71,457 shares valued at $10,153,456. 53.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TKO Group

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.