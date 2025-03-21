Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $17.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Host Hotels & Resorts traded as low as $14.25 and last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 2556017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Compass Point downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.54.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HST

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 3.1 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average of $17.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.81%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.