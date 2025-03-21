HUB Investment Partners LLC Acquires 36,301 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 816.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,301 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 902.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,419,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,795,000 after acquiring an additional 185,825,669 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,139,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,002,000 after purchasing an additional 21,503,265 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511,474 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 15,779,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 14,875,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909,001 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $23.18. The company has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $24.31.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.