HUB Investment Partners LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 303,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 15,114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,291,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,624,000 after acquiring an additional 71,984 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2,507.9% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 16,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 39.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,186,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 210,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 113,173 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE KMI opened at $28.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.05. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 98.29%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,148.65. This represents a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $498,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 843,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,369,160.40. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,996. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.