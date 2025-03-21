HUB Investment Partners LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Dbs Bank downgraded Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DZ Bank downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.74.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $63.95 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average of $65.23.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

