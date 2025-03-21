iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,412 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,412 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Kroger by 1,628.1% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $64.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.78. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $68.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $34.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.96 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 15,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,047,389.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,648.55. This represents a 15.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 28,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $1,872,355.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,599.82. The trade was a 34.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,244 shares of company stock valued at $14,282,348. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Capital set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kroger

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.